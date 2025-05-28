NIA nabs absconding accused involved in mob attack on BJP leader in West Bengal

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested an absconding accused in the case of a mob attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal last year, officials said.

Mohit Mahato alias Sahil was arrested from Bengaluru in Karnataka by an NIA team after sustained efforts and on the basis of various technical and human intelligence inputs, they said.

The NIA team also seized from him some "incriminating" documents along with a mobile phone, which are under examination, the officials said.

With the arrest of Mohit, a resident of Bhatpara (West Bengal), a total of 17 accused have been arrested so far in connection with the incident in which Priyangu Pandey and his entourage were attacked while they were on the way to the residence of former MP Arjun Singh on August 28, 2024.

Two people, including the driver, suffered gunshot injuries.

While 12 arrests were made by the state police soon after the attack, the NIA has arrested five accused in the case, according to an official statement.

The NIA, which took over the investigation in the case in November 2024, found Mohit's involvement in the conspiracy and had launched a manhunt for him, it said.

The agency has filed three chargesheets against a total of 14 accused in the case till now, said the statement issued by the probe agency. PTI AKV RT RT