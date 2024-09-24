NIA raids 11 locations in Tamil Nadu in probe against Hizb-ut-Tahrir

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at several places in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as part of its probe against the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist organisation aspiring to establish an Islamic caliphate in the country, officials said.

They said the searches were being carried out at 11 locations in the state.

The anti-terror agency had in June this year arrested two men associated with the fundamentalist organisation in connection with another case. PTI AKV AKV IJT IJT