National

NIA raids 11 locations in Tamil Nadu in probe against Hizb-ut-Tahrir

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at several places in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as part of its probe against the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist organisation aspiring to establish an Islamic caliphate in the country, officials said.

They said the searches were being carried out at 11 locations in the state.

The anti-terror agency had in June this year arrested two men associated with the fundamentalist organisation in connection with another case. PTI AKV AKV IJT IJT

Subscribe