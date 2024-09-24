NIA raids 11 places in Tamil Nadu to probe promotion of anti-India ideology by Hizb-ut-Tahrir

New Delhi: The NIA conducted searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as part of its probe into an "anti-election campaign" promoted by the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist organisation seeking to establish Islamic rule in the country, an official statement said.

It said officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the houses of 11 suspects in Chennai, Tambaram and Kanyakumari districts, and seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, unaccounted cash and literature belonging to the Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

The NIA said the searches were conducted as part of a case related to causing and creating disaffection through various social media handles and campaigning against the exercise of the electoral franchise, which is deemed by the Hizb-ut-Tahrir as un-Islamic or 'Haram'.

The Hizb-ut-Tahrir is a fundamentalist organisation engaged in instigating its followers to overthrow the lawfully established democratic government through divisive actions, according to the anti-terror agency.

Hameed Hussain, a key conspirator in the case, had collaborated with five other accused to hold secret meetings to promote the anti-India ideology of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, it said.

"NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that the accused, along with several groups of people, had carried out campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu to establish Khilafah or Islamic rule in India, and had been involved in activities aimed at dividing the people and disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," the statement said.

Investigations in the case, taken over by the NIA from the Chennai City Police in July this year, are continuing, and the material seized during the searches is being examined.