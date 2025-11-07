NIA raids 12 locations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at 12 locations in Dantewada and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region in a 2023 case involving an IED blast and an ambush attack perpetrated by armed cadre of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) terror organisation.

The searches were conducted at the premises of suspects and accused persons in the case, the NIA said in a statement.

The attack was carried out by the Darbha Division Committee of the CPI (Maoist) near Pedka village within the Aranpur police station limits of Dantewada district on April 26, 2023.

"Today's searches led to the seizure of several incriminating material, including cash, handwritten letters and printed receipt books pertaining to levy collection by CPI (Maoist), along with digital devices of the suspects/accused," the probe agency said.

These suspects and accused persons were found linked with the CPI Maoist cadre involved in carrying out the IED blast and the attack, it said.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation in the case, in which two chargesheets have so far been filed against 27 arrested accused, the statement said. PTI AKV RC