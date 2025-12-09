NIA raids Haryana residence of suspect linked to CPI (Maoist)

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched the rented accommodation of a key suspect in Haryana’s Rohtak area in a case relating to attempts by the CPI (Maoist) terror organisation to re-energise its influence in the Northern Region Bureau (NRB), an official said.

The search at the house of Naresh led to the seizure of two mobile phones and some handwritten documents, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

He said the NIA investigations had identified Naresh as a former member of Chhatra Ekta Manch and a close aide of accused Priyanshu Kashyap in the case registered at NIA Lucknow in 2023.

As part of the CPI (Maoist) conspiracy, Kashyap used to frequently visit the premises in Haryana, where he conducted meetings with the organisation’s underground cadres, the spokesperson said.

He said the terror outfit has been concertedly working towards the revival of its presence in various regions of the country, including the NRB comprising the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Investigations in the instant case are continuing, the official said.