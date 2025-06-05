NIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror conspiracy case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe into a terror conspiracy case, officials said.

The raids were carried out in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, the officials said.

Searches are being carried out under case RC-2/25/NIA/JMU at 32 locations targeting OGWs (Over Ground Workers) of various terrorist organizations.

#WATCH | National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 32 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in an ongoing terror-related case



Visuals from Kulgam, J&K pic.twitter.com/pgORzJHQnt — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

The raids take place a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge and with it open the Vande Bharat train service connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, on Friday.

The Chenab rail bridge is a key part of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) that will provide direct train connectivity to the valley.

The inauguration was originally scheduled for April 19 but was postponed due to bad weather. However, the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 led to a further delay.