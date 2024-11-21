NIA raids multiple locations in J-K to probe cases of terrorist infiltration and attacks

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case related to infiltration by terrorists from across the border and recent attacks on security forces and civilians.

According to an official statement, National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams conducted the raids at eight locations in the Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

It said the searches led to the seizure of various materials showing linkages between terrorists of banned outfits with overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists whose premises were searched.

Premises of sympathizers and cadres of the banned outfits were also searched as part of the crackdown, the statement by the anti-terror agency said.

"The suspected hybrid terrorists and OGWs of today's searches were linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits," it added.

The searches are part of an investigation in a case registered by the NIA on October 24, based on information regarding the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) into Indian Territory through the International Border and Line of Control, the statement said.

These infiltrations were facilitated by OGWs and other terror associates based in villages in the Jammu region who were engaged in providing logistical support, food, shelter and money to the terrorists, it said, adding that further investigations are continuing in the case. PTI AKV IJT IJT