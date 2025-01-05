NIA raids multiple locations in Jharkhand in naxalism case

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at nine locations in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum in connection with naxalism case pertaining to recovery of money and incriminating materials, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

During the searches conducted on Saturday at the premises of suspects and over ground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist outfit at nine locations, NIA teams seized mobile phones, memory cards, SIM card and other incriminating materials, it said.

The case emanated from the recovery and seizure of a 20-litre plastic can containing Rs 10,50,000 cash, a walkie-talkie, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, a levy collection receipt, a pull through, gelatin sticks, a neck band, titan glasses and other incriminating things belonging to Misir Besra, a member of CPI (Maoist), said the statement issued by the NIA.

These materials, found buried in the forest areas lying between villages Husipi and Rajabhasa, were recovered following the disclosure of an accused, identified as Rajesh Deogam, it said.

The case was originally registered in March 2024 at police station Tonto in district Chaibasa, Jharkhand, against five accused, and subsequently taken over by NIA in July.

Investigations led to the identification of certain suspects and OGWs, allegedly involved in providing logistical support to the accused named in the FIR in the instant case and other senior cadres of CPI (Maoist) for furtherance of their unlawful/criminal activities, the statement said.

Saturday's searches were conducted at the premises of these suspects and OGWs as part of NIA's continuing investigation in the case, it added. PTI AKV NB NB