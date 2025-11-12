NIA raids multiple places in Tripura’s Unakoti in document forgery probe

Agartala, Nov 12 (PTI) An NIA team, in coordination with the Tripura Police, conducted raids at several locations across Unakoti district on Tuesday in connection with its investigation into a document forgery scam, a senior officer said.

According to Superintendent of Police (Police Control) Rajdeep Deb, the Ahmedabad branch of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier informed the Tripura Police about the operation.

“The NIA team carried out raids in Unakoti district today, but we are not aware of further details,” Deb said.

Sources from the intelligence wing of the state police revealed that the raids were aimed at tracing two individuals — Paritosh Shil (45), a resident of Bhagyapur area under the Kailashahar Police Station limits, and Ranu Pal (42), residing in the Nidevi area under the jurisdiction of the Kumarghat PS.

Speaking to local reporters, Shil confirmed that NIA officials arrived at his residence around 4 am.

“They searched my house, checked several documents, and seized my mobile phone and a bank passbook. They asked me to appear at the NIA’s Ahmedabad office on November 20,” he said.

Shil also claimed that the officers showed him a photograph of a person and asked if he knew the individual.

"I have no idea about the person concerned," he said.

According to the sources, the two individuals are suspected of being involved in fabricating fake documents.

However, the NIA has not yet issued an official statement regarding the outcome of the rate or scope of the investigation. PTI JOY BDC