NIA raids six locations in Kashmir in probe into terror ecosystem

Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out searches at six locations in three districts of Kashmir as part of an investigation into the terror ecosystem in the Valley, officials said.

The searches were carried out at Rafiabad, Sopore and Bomai in Baramulla district, Bandipora, and the Parimpora area of Srinagar, the officials said.

The NIA officers carried out the raids at the residential premises of former Jamaat-e-Islami leader Ghulam Ahmad Shiekh, and former militant Iqbal Sheikh at Bomai.

Raids were also carried out at the residences of former government employees Mohammad Munwar Mir at Rafiabad and Farooq Ahmad Peer at Model Town in Sopore.

The other premises included the residence of a retired teacher, Mohammad Maqbool Mir, in Bandipora town, and the residence of Zahoor-ul-Raheem in Parimpora, the officials said. PTI MIJ ARI