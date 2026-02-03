NIA raids suspect's house in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches at the residence of a suspect in Rainawari area here as part of a probe into the terror ecosystem in Kashmir Valley, officials said.

The searches were carried out at a residential house in Hazari Bazar locality in the early hours, they said.

The NIA on Monday raided six locations across three districts of Kashmir at Rafiabad, Sopore and Bomai in Baramulla district, Bandipora, and the Parimpora area of Srinagar, officials said.

The NIA officers carried out the raids at the residential premises of former Jamaat-e-Islami leader Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh and former militant Iqbal Sheikh at Bomai.

Raids were also carried out at the residences of former government employees Mohammad Munwar Mir at Rafiabad and Farooq Ahmad Peer at Model Town in Sopore.

The other premises included the residence of a retired teacher, Mohammad Maqbool Mir, in Bandipora town, and the residence of Zahoor-ul-Raheem in Parimpora, officials said. PTI MIJ RHL