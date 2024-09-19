NIA recovers arms, over Rs 4 crore cash from raids in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday recovered arms and more than Rs 4 crore in cash during searches in Bihar as part of its probe against banned Naxal outfit CPI (Maoist), according to an official statement.

The searches covered the houses and office premises of three suspects in a conspiracy case, with NIA investigations finding the trio were involved in providing funds and logistics support to the leaders of CPI (Maoist) to revive their Naxal activities in the Magadh region, it said.

A total of five locations in Gaya and Kaimur districts of Bihar were searched as part of the operation, aimed at foiling the CPI (Maoist) conspiracy to revive and strengthen it in the state's Magadh area, said the statement issued by the NIA.

"Extensive searches by the NIA in the CPI (Maoist) Magadh zone revival case on Thursday led to a massive haul of arms, cash and incriminating digital devices and documents from Bihar," it said.

The seizures included 10 weapons of different bores, Rs 4.03 crore in cash, incriminating documents along with various digital devices, the statement added.

The case, in which searches were conducted, originated from the arrest of two cadres of CPI (Maoist) from Goh police station area of Aurangabad district on August 7, last year.

The accused, Rohit Rai and Pramod Yadav, were found in possession of arms and ammunition, as well as booklets pertaining to the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee, the NIA said.

The NIA, which took over the probe on September 26, 2023, registered a case against 20 accused persons.

The agency, which chargesheeted Rohit and Pramod in February this year, found that the duo and their associates were making attempts to revive the dying movement of CPI (Maoist) in the region and promote its violent anti-national activities.

A total of six accused have so far been arrested in the case. The NIA had in March 2024 also filed a supplementary charge sheet against accused Anil Yadav alias Ankush and CPI (Maoist) Polit Bureau Member Parmod Mishra, it said.

In its second supplementary charge sheet file in July, the NIA had named another accused, Anil Yadav alias Chota Sandep. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR