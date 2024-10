NIA recovers 'live' IED from Assam's Lakhimpur

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday recovered a "live" improvised explosive device (IED) from Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The explosive, placed by ULFA (I) terrorists as part of their conspiracy to disrupt this year's Independence Day, was recovered early this morning by an NIA team, according to an official statement.

It was later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad of Assam Police, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

The NIA found out about the bomb during investigation into a case relating to the previous recovery of IEDs from North Lakhimpur district by the Assam Police on August 15.

The state police had swung into action following the release of a video by Paresh Baruah, self-styled chief of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), declaring a 'military' protest by the banned terror outfit across Assam on the Independence Day, the statement said.

He had also called for a public boycott of the Independence Day celebration, warning of dire consequences if people disobeyed the instructions, it added.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the state police on September 17, found out that the ULFA (I) leadership had coordinated the placement of several IEDs with the intention to trigger blasts at multiple locations across Assam to protest against the celebrations of Independence Day, 2024, and to strike terror in the minds of people, as part of a larger conspiracy.

Investigations into the case further revealed the involvement of one Girish Baruah alias Gautam Baruah and his associates in the movement and placement of IEDs in North Lakhimpur district.

Baruah was traced and arrested by NIA from Bengaluru on September 24, and had, on examination, disclosed the location of the live as yet unrecovered IED in North Lakhimpur, the NIA said.

He further told NIA that the IEDs had been arranged and planted at the behest of Aishang Asom alias Abhiit Gogoi and other top leadership of ULFA(I), it added.