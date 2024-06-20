NIA searches 19 locations in Jharkhand in case of levy collection by Naxals

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The NIA has conducted extensive searches in the last two days at the premises of various suspects of a banned Maoist outfit in Jharkhand, as part of its probe in a case related to the collection of levy by Naxals in the state.

These searches were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday at 19 different locations spread across Giridih and Bokaro districts of Jharkhand , the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

The searched premises were of "absconding commanders, armed cadres, Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and members of the frontal organisations viz. MSS and AMM" of the proscribed outfit CPI(Maoist), the NIA said.

The probe agency had registered the case on June 30 last year after taking over the investigation from the local police.

"Various incriminating documents, mobile phones, SIM cards and other materials were recovered and seized during these searches, which were part of NIA’s ongoing investigations in the case," it said.

The case was originally registered following the arrest of Krishna Hansda, a Regional Committee Member of CPI(Maoist), from Lucio forest area of Dumri police station under Giridih district of Jharkhand.

After taking over the probe, the NIA had launched a search for absconders and others, suspected to be associated with the arrested accused.

"NIA investigations so far have revealed that a large amount of levy was extorted by Maoists for the road construction works in interior areas of Giridih district. It has also exposed the nefarious nexus between members of front organisations, OGWs and senior leaders of banned CPI(Maoist) organisation in generating illegal funds," the statement said.

The frontal organisation of CPI(Maoist), MSS, is banned and has been declared as unlawful by the Jharkhand government.