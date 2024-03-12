Advertisment
National

NIA raids 30 places in multiple states in terrorist-gangster nexus case

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
National Investigation Agency NIA raid

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out searches in four states and a Union Territory as part of its probe into the terrorist-gangster nexus case, sources said.

Extensive searches were being carried out by the NIA at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the terrorist-gangster nexus case, a source said.

An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, the NIA has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from "proceeds of terrorism".

National Investigation Agency NIA raids terror-gangster network
Advertisment
Subscribe