NIA searches Chennai house of accused arrested for 'promoting' secessionism

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at the Chennai residence of a key accused arrested for allegedly promoting secessionism through Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) ideology, officials said on Thursday.

The NIA had arrested Faizul Rahman from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai on Tuesday in connection with the case, they said.

The government on Thursday banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a global pan-Islamic group set up in Jerusalem in 1953, saying the organisation aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally, including in India, through jihad and terrorist activities.

"Elaborate searches were conducted at the house of Faizul Rahman in Chennai, resulting in the seizure of several incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents," an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

Rahman had allegedly engaged with other arrested members of the group to promote secessionism and seek military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir, the statement said.

"The conspiracy was aimed at establishing Khilafat/Islamic rule by overthrowing the government of India through violent Jihad," it said.

As part of the conspiracy, the members of the group held secret meetings to spread the divisive ideology of the HuT, it said.

"The accused had run several campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu to promote their secessionist agenda, and had been striving to divide the people by acting against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," it said. PTI ABS RHL