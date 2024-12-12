NIA searches locations in Chhattisgarh, AP, Odisha in connection with Maoist supply chain case

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency conducted a series of searches across three states on Thursday in connection with a Maoist supply chain case, the federal probe agency said.

NIA teams seized several digital devices and incriminating documents during the searches in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, it said.

The searches were conducted on the premises linked to seven accused in the case that was originally registered by the Chinturu Police in Andhra Pradesh following the arrest of two accused.

The duo were found carrying explosives, incriminating literature and cash, according to a statement issued by the NIA.

The NIA, which took over the investigation in September 2024, found a large network involved in supplying explosive materials and providing logistical support to the underground cadres of the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist), it added.

The conspiracy was aimed at carrying out various terrorist acts, including the killing of police personnel engaged in election duties, the probe agency said. PTI AKV NSD NSD