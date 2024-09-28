NIA searches multiple locations in Chhattisgarh in fatal Maoist attack on Army personnel

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches across Chhattisgarh’s Kanker region in connection with the brutal killing of an Indian Army personnel by Maoists, according to an official statement.

Several locations belonging to 11 suspects were extensively searched by the NIA teams during the crackdown in villages Useli, Gumjhir, Badetevda , Umarkumta & Amabeda, it said.

During searches air guns, mobile phones, printers, laptop, hard disk, digital video recorders (DVRs), motorcycle, incriminating naxal documents and Rs 66,500 in cash have been seized, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

"The NIA on Saturday conducted searches across Amabeda area of district North Bastar in Kanker region of Chhattisgarh in connection with the brutal killing of an Indian Army personnel by terrorists of the banned CPI (Maoist)," it added.

The case relates to the fatal attack on Motiram Achala, who was on leave from his posting in the Indian Army when he was shot dead by a group of unknown cadres of CPI (Maoist) near Murga Bazar village Useli, police station Amabeda, in February 2023.

He was at a local fair along with his elder brother Birajhu Ram Achala and his friends when he was attacked, the NIA said.

After the murder, the assailants had fled towards the nearby jungle, shouting slogans of "Lal Salam Jindabad", it added.

During the NIA investigation, names of CPI (Maoist) supporters/overground workers (OGWs) suspected to have been involved in the heinous crime came to light, leading to Saturday's searches.

NIA, which took over the case from the local police in March this year, is continuing with its investigation and has intensified its efforts to dismantle the Maoist ecosystem in the region, the statement said. PTI AKV NB NB