NIA searches multiple locations in Naxal-hit areas in Chhattisgarh BJP leader murder case

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PT) The NIA conducted extensive searches in a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit region as part of its probe into the murder of BJP leader Ratan Dubey by suspected CPI(Maoist) cadre.

Dubey was axed to death on November 4 during the 2023 assembly election campaign at the Kaushalnar weekly market in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. He was slaughtered by armed assailants belonging to the proscribed CPI(Maoist), according to the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) investigations so far.

"Cracking down on premises linked with various suspects and overground workers (OWGs)/supporters of the Bayanar Area Committee under East Bastar division of CPI(Maoist), the NIA today conducted elaborate searches at 12 locations in Toynar, Kaushalnar, Badenhod, Dhaudai and Kongera villages," the probe agency said in a statement.

Several mobile phones, a tablet and Rs 9.90 lakh in cash were seized, along with pamphlets and literature propagating Naxal ideology, during the searches, the statement said.

The NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case, which it had taken over from the local police in February. The agency has already charge-sheeted one accused. PTI AKV SZM