NIA searches multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka as part of probe in BJP leader murder case

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in connection with its probe into the murder case of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, an official statement said.

The BJP Yuva Morcha district executive committee member was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka by members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) on July 26, 2022, it said.

The killing was aimed at instilling fear among a specific section of the society, the NIA said.

The searches were carried out at premises linked with the absconding accused, suspects and their associates in the case, taken over by the NIA from local police on August 4, 2022.

Several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during the searches. Nineteen people have so far been arrested by the NIA in the case.

"Charge sheets have been filed by NIA against 23 people, including four absconding accused, till date. Non-bailable warrants and rewards have also been issued against 7 absconding accused persons," the statement said.

The searches were conducted in at least 16 locations, an official said. PTI AKV ZMN