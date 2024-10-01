NIA searches multiple locations in West Bengal as part of probe against CPI (Maoist)

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in various districts of West Bengal in a case of alleged conspiracy by the banned CPI (Maoist) to revive its presence, according to an official statement.

NIA teams conducted elaborate searches at the houses of suspects in 11 locations in South 24 Parganas, Asansol, Howrah, Nadia and Kolkata districts of the state, it said.

The suspects were overground workers of CPI (Maoist) and were believed to have assisted the organisation’s commanders in carrying out Naxal activities, the NIA statement said.

"Today’s searches led to the seizure of several incriminating documents, electronic devices, pamphlets, magazines, and handwritten letters," it said.

The case relates to a conspiracy by the polit bureau/central committee members, cadres and sympathisers of the banned terrorist organisation, the NIA said.

The conspiracy is aimed at reviving, expanding and propagating the ideology of CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other states in the northern and eastern regions of India, it added.

A total of six accused, including CPI (Maoist) polit bureau members Prashant Bose and Pramod Mishra, and central committee member Sabyasachi Goswami, have so far been arrested in the case, registered at NIA police station Ranchi in April 2022. PTI AKV AKV RT RT