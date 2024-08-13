NIA searches premises of Maoist member in Kerala, seizes digital devices

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at the premises of a CPI (Maoist) member in Kerala and seized several incriminating digital devices, documents, the agency said.

The searches were part of a case related to a conspiracy for waging war against the government by the members of proscribed CPI (Maoist), it said.

"The NIA on Tuesday extensively searched the premises of a key aide of Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao in Ernakulam district of Kerala," said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Several incriminating digital devices and documents were seized from the premises of accused Konath Muralitharan alias Ajith alias Murali Kannambali, ex-central committee member of CPI (Maoist), it added.

"The accused had conspired to raise funds and recruit cadres to promote the activities of CPI (Maoist)," the statement said. PTI AKV ZMN ZMN