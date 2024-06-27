NIA searches premises of suspected over ground workers of banned maoist outfit in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted extensive searches at the premises of various suspects and over ground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

Several incriminating material, including mobile phones, documents and letters, were seized during the searches, conducted at four locations, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

The NIA action came in a case linked with the arrest of three OGWs, who were working as couriers for CPI (Maoist).

The trio had been apprehended in July 2022 from Bera Kenduda School in West Singhbhum district, and an incriminating letter had been found in their possession that led the NIA to crack down against other OGWs and suspects in the district, the statement said.

NIA’s investigation in the case, which it had taken over in August last year, is continuing, it added. PTI AKV NB