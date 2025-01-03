NIA seizes land belonging to terrorist's aide in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday attached a property of a key accused in a case relating to an encounter in which a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and four security forces personnel were killed.

The encounter took place on September 13, 2023, between security forces and militants in Guri Nad, Gadole forest area of Kokernag.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat, and a soldier were killed in the violent confrontation.

Forces gunned down LeT terrorist Uzair Khan in the operation that went on for a week.

In connection with a case related to the attack, the NIA attached a 19-marla land parcel in Halpora area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the agency said. The property belongs to Halpora resident Mohammad Akbar Dar.

Dar was an associate of Uzair Khan and had provided logistical support, shelter, food and intelligence to him, the NIA said.

The attachment was carried out under Sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.

Dar was arrested on September 20, 2023, after 40 live rounds of AK-47 ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from his residence, the NIA said.

He was chargesheeted in March 2024 before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, and UAPA, the agency said. PTI SSB VN VN