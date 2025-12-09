NIA, state police forces actively probing online radicalisation cases: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The government on Tuesday told Parliament that the National Investigation Agency and various state police forces were actively pursuing online radicalisation cases, resulting in substantial arrests, chargesheets and convictions.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that to check online radicalisation and misuse of encrypted digital platforms, a large number of "extremist" URLs (universal resource locator on the Internet) have been blocked under the Information Technology Act, while cyber-patrolling and surveillance efforts have been intensified.

The minister was responding to a question on measures taken by the government to counter terrorism.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police forces have been actively pursuing online radicalisation cases, resulting in substantial arrests, chargesheets and convictions," Rai said.

The government has also undertaken major counter-terrorism measures, focusing on intelligence enhancement, inter-agency coordination and strengthening of border security, which have significantly strengthened the capacity of central and state law enforcement agencies for mitigation of terror risks, Rai said. PTI MHS NES ARI