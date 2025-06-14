NIA takes over probe into murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty

Mangaluru, June 14 (PTI) A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived here on Saturday to formally take over the investigation into the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, who was killed in Bajpe town on May 1.

The team, led by NIA Deputy Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar, has begun coordinating with local police.

Mangaluru police confirmed the arrival of the NIA team and said preliminary information has been shared with the City Crime Branch (CCB) officials.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs recently transferred the case to the NIA.

According to official sources, the Ministry has directed the federal agency to investigate the “targeted killing” of Shetty describing it as an act intended to "create terror in the minds of people”.

Citing a home ministry communique in this regard, the sources said the accused involved in the murder case are allegedly members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned outfit.

Several state BJP leaders have demanded an NIA probe into the murder.

Police sources too said Shetty was allegedly murdered by a group of eight youths, with suspected links to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to police the Investigating officer of the CCB is processing the handing over of the case to the NIA. PTI COR KSU ROH