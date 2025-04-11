NIA takes Rana into 18-day custody; to question him on 26/11 Mumbai attack conspiracy

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana into 18 days custody during which he will be questioned in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly attack, an official statement said on Friday.

The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House on Thursday after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the US.

“Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured,” said the statement issued by the probe agency.

In a day of fast-paced developments linked with the extradition of Rana, the NIA took his custody on the orders of the special court in New Delhi, it said.

NIA had secured Rana’s extradition from the US following years of sustained efforts, and after the terror mastermind’s last-ditch efforts to get a stay on his extradition from the US failed.

Rana was brought to New Delhi Thursday evening, escorted by teams of NSG and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US.

The extradition finally came through after Rana’s various litigations and appeals, including an emergency application before the US Supreme Court, were rejected.

With the coordinated efforts of India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the relevant authorities in the United States, the surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist was eventually secured and the extradition was carried out, the statement said.