NIA team inspects balloon gas cylinder blast site in Mysuru, death toll rises to two

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) An NIA team on Friday inspected the site in Mysuru where a balloon gas cylinder blast left two persons dead.

The death toll in the blast that occurred near Mysuru palace on Thursday rose to two, after a woman injured in the incident succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

According to officials, a balloon vendor who was killed instantaneously in the incident has been identified as Saleem from Uttar Pradesh.

Among the four who were injured, one was a woman identified as Manjula, a native of Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.

She was admitted to KR Hospital late on Thursday night and succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team gathered information about the incident and collected materials needed for the investigation from the spot.

Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said there are no regulations to monitor or check the activities of knick-knack sellers and petty item traders.

"I have told the officers of my department that since the tourists flock in good numbers, we take more steps to see what can be done to prevent such incidents," he said.

District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa, who visited the spot, assured that the state government will bear the hospital expenses of those injured. PTI COR GMS ADB