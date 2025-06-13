NIA team visits Ahmedabad plane crash site

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday visited the Ahmedabad plane crash site, officials said.

The team was accompanied by other central agencies officials.

An Air India flight -- Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft -- with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board crashed into a medical college complex, moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Thursday afternoon.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people onboard the AI171 flight have died.

Only one passenger miraculously survived the crash.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Civil Aviation Ministry, has started a probe into the crash.

The AAIB is responsible for the classification of safety occurrences, involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents and serious incidents.