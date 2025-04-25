NIA team visits home of Pune man killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Pune, Apr 25 (PTI) A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Friday visited the home of Pune resident Santosh Jagdale, who was among the 26 people killed by terrorists in south Kashmir's tourist hotspot Pahalgam, police officials said.

The four-member team of the central agency arrived at Jagdale's home in Karvenagar and made enquires with his family members, the officials said without providing further details.

The NIA is currently providing assistance to the Jammu and Kashmir police probing the April 22 massacre.

At least 26 people were killed when terrorists opened fire on people, mostly tourists, in the popular Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Kashmir in recent years.

Six of the slain tourists hailed from Maharashtra and of them, two - Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote - were from Pune. Both were close friends and their bodies arrived in Pune in the wee hours of Thursday. PTI COR RSY