NIA team visits residences of three Dombivali men killed in Pahalgam attack, speaks to kin

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Thursday visited the residences in Dombivali in Thane district of three persons killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and made inquiries with their kin, officials said here.

At least 26 people were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

"The 4-member NIA team visited the residences of Atul Shrikant Mone (43), Hemant Suhas Joshi (45), and Sanjay Laxman Lele (50) in Dombivali West between 5-7 pm. The NIA team spoke to the kin of the deceased persons," an official said.

Mone, Joshi and Lele are related to each other. Their bodies were brought to Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, after which the last rites were performed.

The NIA is providing assistance to J-K police probing Tuesday's dastardly terrorist attack. PTI DC BNM