NIA to open branch office in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will open an office in Bhubaneswar, which will function for the whole of Odisha, an official notification said.

A Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer will remain in-charge of the NIA police station, which will operate from the regional telecom training centre of BSNL here, it said.

The police station will conduct investigation of scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the notification added. PTI BBM RBT