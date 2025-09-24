Nick Jonas co-founded non-profit expands to India

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) A non-profit organisation, co-founded by American singer and actor Nick Jonas, announced on Wednesday its expansion to India, where it will collaborate with local organisations to help raise awareness, tackle stigma, and improve support for young people living with diabetes.

"Beyond Type 1 was founded to challenge outdated narratives about diabetes and to show what it truly means to live beyond a diagnosis, but access to education, strong support systems, and good care are essential for both physical and mental health.

"As a part of our expansion to India, we are joining forces with local organisations who are building those systems every day, standing alongside a community that is already reshaping what it means to live with diabetes," Beyond Type 1 CEO Deborah Dugan said in a statement.

Local partners include HRIDAY, which will implement programs on the ground, and the NCD Alliance, providing support on the global level.

The partnership will engage in awareness campaigns, early detection, school- and community-based education, and peer support initiatives, designed to meet people where they are and center on the lived experiences of those most impacted. PTI SM NSK