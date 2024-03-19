Nidhi Dogra becomes District Youth Icon under SVEEP

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 19 (PTI) Nidhi Dogra of Hamirpur who has won numerous awards in yoga and is referred to as "rubber doll" has been appointed as the district icon under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, officials on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

Nidhi, a class X student of a local private school, has won medals in yoga competitions at national and international level, and six world records are in her name.

Presently, she is also the brand ambassador of Devbhoomi Him Kala Manch Shimla and the Yoga World Book of Records.

The newly appointed brand ambassador appealed to the people, especially the youth and women, to take active part in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and reach the polling stations in time to cast their votes.

Nidhi, a resident of Khiund village, had recently won a silver medal at the 67th National School Games held at Kolkata from December 19 to 21. Before that, she won a silver medal in the national level artistic yoga competition in the National Yogasana School Sports Competition, said her father-cum-coach Shashi Kumar. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS