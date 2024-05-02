NIDM, DU ink MoU to include disaster management in UG courses

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the Delhi University inked an agreement on Thursday to integrate disaster management as a value addition course for undergraduate students.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the NIDM and the university, an NIDM officer said.

The MoU came about after the Delhi University agreed to integrate the disaster management subject in the value addition course for undergraduate students, the official said.