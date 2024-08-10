NIDM explores GIS, AI for disaster risk assessment, crop insurance

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) is exploring the use of GIS, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning for improving disaster risk assessment and crop insurance, a government statement said Saturday.

The institute, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Friday celebrated the inaugural National Space Day with a workshop focused on 'Space Technology in Disaster Management' where presentations were given on the use of geographic information system (GIS) and AI in handling of disasters, it said.

The event which was attended by Vivek Shrivastava, Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, and Rajendra Ratnoo, Executive Director of NIDM, had panel discussions on the critical role of government-private sector collaboration in advancing technological innovations for disaster resilience, it added.

K H V Durga Rao, Group Director of the Department of Space (NRSC), Chandrashekhar S, Deputy Director of LBSNAA, and Surya Parkash, Head of the GMR and CRBN Division at NIDM also participated in the national workshop, which drew over 300 attendees.

Addressing the gathering, Shrivastava underscored the importance of risk reduction, citing the zero casualties achieved during Cyclone Biparjoy as a model of success, it said.

Ratnoo highlighted the value of learning from past disasters and conducting thorough post-disaster evaluations to enhance future preparedness.

"The workshop featured technical sessions on the use of GIS, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning in disaster risk assessment and crop insurance," the release stated.

A discussion chaired by Safi Ahsan Rizvi, Advisor at NDMA, focused on improving data collection and integrating AI/ML tools for more accurate crop yield predictions and insurance assessments.

In the valedictory session, Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain, an NDMA member, emphasised the disciplined application of space technology in disaster management.