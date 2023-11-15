NIDM gets global recognition as 'centre of excellence' on landslide disaster reduction

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) has been recognised as a global 'centre of excellence' in the domain of landslide disaster reduction during a conference held in Italy.

Advertisment

The NIDM, that functions under the Disaster Management Act of 2005, has been tasked for human resource development, capacity building, training, research, documentation and policy advocacy in the field of disaster management.

The institute has been recognised as a World Centre of Excellence on Landslide Risk Reduction (2023-2026) during the sixth world landslide forum held in Florence, Italy, a senior officer said.

The recognition was bestowed on Tuesday and NIDM executive director Rajendra Ratnoo received the certificate during the event, the officer said, adding the institute is ready to continue its journey toward a safer and resilient world. PTI NES KVK KVK