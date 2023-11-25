NIDM, TERI ink MoU for collaboration in disaster risk reduction

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and TERI have inked an agreement to encourage innovation and knowledge sharing to bring about a culture of safety and resilience in the country.

The signing of the pact on Friday is part of the prime minister's 10-point agenda to include universities in promoting awareness in disaster management, training and capacity building, according to an official statement.

The NIDM has about 260 universities and institutions under its umbrella, including The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

This network aims to foster knowledge, innovation and education in disaster risk reduction to cultivate a culture of safety and resilience in the nation, the statement said.

"This groundbreaking agreement signifies a pivotal moment in advancing disaster management strategies and promoting sustainable practices. The collaboration between NIDM and TERI aims to harness the expertise and resources of both institutions to address critical challenges posed by disasters and climate-related risks," it said.

This partnership signifies a joint commitment to contribute to the national agenda of disaster risk reduction, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in building a resilient and safer India, NIDM executive director Rajendra Ratnoo said.

The NIDM, that functions under the Disaster Management Act of 2005, has been tasked for human resource development, capacity building, training, research, documentation and policy advocacy in the field of disaster management.