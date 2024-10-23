NIEPVD Dehradun partners with six institutions to boost welfare of 'Divyangjan'

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, which comes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Wednesday entered into key partnerships with six institutions aimed at enhancing the welfare of Divyangjan, according to an official statement.

The Dehradun-based NIEPVD signed the MoUs with the Uttarakhand Open University, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Haridwar, Max Hospital, Dehradun, Pratham (Mumbai), National Association for the Blind, Delhi, and Torchit Pvt Ltd (Ahmedabad), it said.

These collaborations are set to focus on modern technology, artificial intelligence, psychological support, online fraud protection and improved access to technology for people with disabilities, according to the statement.

The agreements also highlight the use of advanced teaching materials and technical training for teachers working in special education, it added.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, emphasized the significance of the partnerships and noted that the positive outcomes of these collaborations would soon become evident in the lives of 'Divyangjan'.

The MoUs aim to empower individuals with disabilities by providing essential resources and technical support to enhance their capabilities and overall well-being, he said. PTI UZM IJT IJT