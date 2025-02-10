NIFT team visits Nagpur village to weave brighter future for 'patti kinar' sarees

Nagpur, Feb 10 (PTI) A team from the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has visited Dhapewada village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district as part of efforts to revive the rich weaving tradition associated with 'patti kinar' sarees.

Professor Sandeep Kidile of the NIFT, Mumbai team told PTI these sarees, which are woven from single-cotton yarn, are a testament to Maharashtra's skilled craftsmanship.

"These sarees are distinguished by intricate butis created using the extra weft technique, allowing weavers to craft detailed patterns and motifs. Each saree measures 6.5 metres in length and features a 3-inch plain border, offering a simple yet elegant aesthetic. This art has been passed down through generations, preserving the heritage of Vidarbha's weaving community. However, with the rise of machine-made textiles, demand for these sarees has declined," he said.

The tradition is now at risk and the livelihoods of artisans is threatened, with many cooperative societies that once flourished struggling to sustain production, Kidile said.

Since the younger generation, facing financial instability and limited opportunities, is drifting away from the craft, intervention is needed to ensure this precious heritage does not fade into obscurity, the NIFT professor asserted.

"We visited Dhapewada village in Saoner Taluka of Nagpur district. We connected with artisans, gaining deeper insight into their challenges and aspirations. We want to ensure Dhapewada's weaving legacy continues. We aim to create a future where tradition and modernity coexist, securing a place for patti kinar sarees in the evolving world of fashion," he said.

As part of these efforts, young artisans will be trained, contemporary designs will be integrated and digital platforms will be tapped to ensure the product reaches a wider market, Kidile said.

Kidile said his team is trying to collaborate with Maharashtra State Handloom Corporation Limited and the Union government's Weavers' Service Centre here for product development.

"Strengthening the handloom sector will not only empower weavers financially but also boost local employment and tourism. Saving this craft is not just about preserving fabric. It is about honouring history, culture and the artisans who keep this legacy alive," Kidile asserted. PTI CLS BNM