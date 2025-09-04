Nigerian arrested at India-Nepal border in Bihar

Motihari (Bihar), Sep 4 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested at the India-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district while he was trying to enter the country on the basis of forged travel documents, police said on Thursday.

The arrested Nigerian has been identified as Uche Joseph Okoye.

"He was trying to illegally enter India with forged travel documents of Ivory Coast. He was arrested at Custom Chowk under the jurisdiction of Haraiya police station on Wednesday," a police statement said.

Preliminary investigations revealed he had earlier come to India for three months on a medical visa and had illegally stayed in Mumbai for 12 years, it said.

Further investigation is underway, it said.