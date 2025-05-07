Nigerian drug peddler arrested with MDMA worth Rs 45 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 50-year-old Nigerian national with MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, worth approximately Rs 45 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Peter Okwuchukwu Anaekpo, was nabbed following a week-long surveillance operation.

Based on a tip-off, a police team tracked the movements of the accused using CCTV footage from various parts of Sagarpur, a police officer said.

On May 5, around 7.30 pm, the team laid a trap near Peter's residence in West Sagarpur. He was intercepted while stepping out of his building and later identified during interrogation, the officer said.

A subsequent search of his residence led to the recovery of crystal-like substances concealed inside sofa cushions. The total quantity of the recovered MDMA was 103.8 grams, he added.

Investigations revealed that the accused entered India via Nepal seven years ago and initially lived in Mumbai, where he engaged in the garment trade. He shifted to Delhi, around 2019-20 and gradually got involved in the narcotics trade, police said.