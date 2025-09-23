Nigerian drug peddler fractures leg while fleeing in Delhi; Rs 2 crore MDMA recovered

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national who fractured his leg while trying to flee, were arrested with MDMA worth over Rs 2 crore in their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Nigerian national Chime Sabastine had a fracture while trying to escape by jumping from his balcony. The other one to be arrested was Akash Kashyap alias AK.

On the intervening night of September 17 and 18, a team intercepted a car with tinted glasses near Chirag Delhi around 12.10 am and recovered 196 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), four psychotropic injections, and eight syringes.

"The car occupant, identified as Akash Kashyap alias AK, a resident of Govindpuri, was arrested on the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said.

Kashyap, a repeat offender involved in four cases, including one under the Arms Act, confessed to procuring narcotics from Chime and supplying them in Delhi.

He was remanded to police custody after being produced before a court.

At his instance, police arrested Chime, who was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for his leg and taken into custody after he took a discharge, the DCP said.

Chime arrived in India in April 2024 on a medical visa that expired in August the same year.

He had been overstaying illegally and admitted to peddling drugs to fund his own consumption, the officer said. PTI SSJ VN VN