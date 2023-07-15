Nigerian drug peddler held in Faridabad, drugs worth Rs 25 lakh seized

Faridabad, Jul 15 (PTI) A Nigerian drug peddler was arrested near the Sector 28 metro station here and drugs worth around Rs 25 lakh were seized from him, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Naveke Collins, was nabbed on Wednesday night following a tip-off that he would arrive near the metro station to deliver drugs to a customer, police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under the NDPS act at the Sector 31 police station here and police took him on three days remand, Singh said.

During the three-day remand, drugs worth around Rs 25 lakh were recovered from his possession, including 36.51 grams of cocaine capsules, 28 grams of brown sugar, 12 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of methadone and 21 grams of MDMA capsules, the police said.

He was produced in a city court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody, they added.

“The accused said he had bought the drugs from one of his Nigerian accomplices, whom our team is trying to nab,” Singh said.

Collins arrived in India from Nigeria three years ago and stayed as a tenant in Sector 31 here, the police said.

Another NDPS case was registered against the accused in Himachal Pradesh in 2021, they added. PTI COR RPA