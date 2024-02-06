Nigerian drug peddler held in Hyderabad; cocaine, narcotic drugs worth Rs 8 cr seized

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) A 43-year-old Nigerian national was apprehended here for allegedly peddling drugs and 557 grams of cocaine and other narcotic drugs all worth Rs eight crore was seized from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

Based on credible information, police teams nabbed Iwuala Udoka Stanley and seized 557 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy pills weighing 390 grams, three grams of LSD blots, 215 grams of Charas, 21 grams of heroine, seven grams of Amphetamine, 45 grams of OG weed and 190 grams of weed and eight cell phones from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) S M Vijay Kumar said.

The accused was living in Candolim in Goa, and a team of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) had kept a watch in Goa for more than one month to identify the accused Stanley, police said.

With the help of technical evidence and tower locations, the accused was identified and his location was traced.

The team came to know that the accused was going to visit Hyderabad to supply drugs to his known consumers and also to do some drug dealings, police said.

Based on that information, the TSNAB team along with the assistance of Panjagutta Police apprehended Stanley and seized cocaine and various other narcotic drugs from his possession, they said.

In 2017, Stanley was arrested by NCB, Goa for drug peddling and was lodged in Central Jail, Goa.

After his release, he continued his drug business and started procuring it from various persons and was selling them to the customers in Goa, police said.

The accused mainly got drugs from Nigerians who stay in Mumbai and Goa and there are many other drug suppliers from whom he procured them and they would be identified during investigation, the DCP said.

On enquiry, it has come to know that there are more than 500 consumers who purchased drugs from Stanley in which seven are from Hyderabad.

The investigation is on to identify the drug peddlers, transporters, financial supporters, other associates and also the consumers who are purchasing drugs from the Nigerian, police added. PTI VVK KH