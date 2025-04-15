Nigerian held for duping woman of Rs 3 lakh on UK business opportunity promise

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Police have arrested a Nigerian man in Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating a businesswoman of Rs 3.5 lakh on the false promise of an opportunity for her in chemical business in the United Kingdom, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Odulfus Uche Onuma, a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The victim, who is a businesswoman and deals in chemicals, had received an email on January 26 about a business opportunity in the UK, he said.

The woman was convinced with the offer and sent Rs 3.05 lakh to an account number provided by the sender of the email. After sending the money, the woman tried to contact the company but failed to get any response.

She then realised that she had been duped and approached the Matunga police station, where she lodged a complaint, he said.

During the investigation, it came to light that a number used in the crime was activated in Kharghar. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused Nigerian national was arrested, he said. PTI DC NP