Nigerian held with cocaine, MD worth Rs 57.5 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Apr 12 (PTI) A 44-year-old Nigerian national was arrested with cocaine and mephedrone worth Rs 57.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a residential building in the Pragati Nagar area of Nalla Sopara in Vasai and apprehended the accused, Eze Francis Ana, an official from Tulinj police station said.

At least 133 gm of cocaine worth Rs 13.3 lakh and 442 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 44.2 lakh were seized in the raid, he said.

A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, and a probe is underway to find out where the contraband was sourced from. PTI COR ARU