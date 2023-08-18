Nigerian held with mephedrone worth Rs 10.3 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 39-year-old Nigerian man for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 10.3 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) laid a trap in Taloja area and intercepted the accused Onenka Clement Igboije on Thursday, the official from Taloja police station said.

The ANC team recovered 103 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 10.30 lakh from the man's possession, he said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and a probe has been initiated to find out how and from whom he had sourced the contraband and about his customers, the official said. PTI COR ARU