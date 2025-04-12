Nigerian held with mephedrone worth Rs 11.5 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Apr 12 (PTI) A 36-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 11.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

A police team intercepted the accused near a mall in the Achole police station area in the wee hours of Friday, said senior inspector Shahuraj Ranavre of Crime Unit III, Virar.

He said the accused, Desmand Chidalu Anigbo, gave evasive answers, and following a search, the team recovered 46 gm of MD from him.

The seized contraband was worth Rs 11.5 lakh, the official said, adding that a case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A probe is underway to trace where the contraband was sourced from and the intended recipients or network connected to the accused. PTI COR ARU