Nigerian held with psychotropic drug in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old Nigerian national was arrested with the psychotropic drug Amphetamine worth Rs 50 lakh in the International market from Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Wednesday.

"We received a tip-off that one person identified as Arthur Ifeanyi Maduagwuana will reach the Dwarka area with Amphetamine. A team was formed and the accused was nabbed close to the Dabri area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The officer said Maduagwuana has been living in Delhi since 2015 and was previously involved and arrested in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances case in Mumbai.

"The accused disclosed that he purchased these drugs from an African national near Palam Flyover and was going to supply them to another Nigerian in Dabri area, close to Dwarka," the DCP further said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI MHS BM RHL